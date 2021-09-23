KP Auqaf deptt employee arrested on graft charges

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtun-khwa on Wednesday arrested an employee of the Auqaf Department on the charges corruption and misuse of authority.
An official said the bureau launched probe against officials of the Auqaf Department after receiving several complaints. The official added the accused Ashraf Ali in league with other officials fraudulently changed the nature of a piece of land from agriculture to industrial to obtain lease of waqf properties at Mani Khela and Ghala Dher in Mardan for establishment of a housing society. The accused was produced before the accountability court to obtain his physical remand. The official said investigation was underway to discover more facts.
