CM reviews progress on LCBD project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) to review the progress on Lahore Central Business District (LCBD) project.

Chief Executive Officer of the Authority Imran Amin briefed the meeting about the progress made so far on the project. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said it was a flagship project of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government and it was being established on a prime location of the provincial metropolis. He said that the project would be executed over 125 acre of land and would promote business activities, adding that eight acre land of the project was sold at a record price of Rs22 billion which was 165 percent higher than the reserve price.

OPC: The new Vice-Chairman of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan called on the chief minister at his office on Wednesday.

The CM expressed good wishes and directed to resolve the issues of the expatriate Pakistanis on a priority basis. The Pakistanis living aboard are a national asset and their services in national development cannot be ignored, he continued. The government has devised a composite policy to resolve the problems of the expatriate Pakistanis and protection of their rights and properties will be fully ensured, the CM stressed. The principal secretary to CM was also present.

empowerment: A delegation of the National Commission on the Status of Women led by its Chairperson Nelofar Bakhtiar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest with him.

The CM apprised the delegation of the steps taken for socio-economic empowerment of the womenfolk and said 18 woman workers’ hostels and 1,221 daycare centres had been established across Punjab.

Similarly, women development centres have also been established in the universities for career planning and capacity building in addition to starting online training programmes for women, he continued. A helpline has been established to give legal guidance to women for the solution to their problems, he said. The government has also strengthened the Violence Against Women Centre in Multan and such facilities would also be established in Rawalpindi and other districts.