CM reviews progress on Ravi project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting regarding Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) at his office here Tuesday and reviewed the progress work. The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of project and directed to accelerate the pace of work on it. He said, in the first phase of Ravi River-Front Urban Development Project, 44,000 acres land had been identified and an industrial zone on 6,000 acre would be established besides construction of three barrages having the storage capacity of 600,000 cusec water.

He said that the project would be eco-friendly as six million saplings would also be planted which would help to significantly reduce environmental pollution. He directed to complete the land acquisition work as soon as possible keeping in view all rules and regulations. He emphasised that the project would have a great attraction for foreign investment and also to be showcased at Dubai Expo.

He said the project was a unique one in the world to be built on the bank of river as it would prove to be a game-changer, leading to open up new avenues of development. Chief Executive Officer Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amin briefed about the progress and land acquisition matters of the project.

PAF: Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command of PAF, Air Vice-Marshal Zafar Aslam called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister praised the internationally acknowledged professional skills of PAF and termed it the national pride. The government appreciates the PAF’s strong role in social development as educational institutions were being established in the province in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force, he noted.

Wasa: The chief minister directed Wasa and other field administration to ensure disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas and reiterated that no negligence would be tolerated.