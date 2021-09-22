Minor girl ‘poisoned to death’

A minor girl was allegedly poisoned to death in Korangi on Tuesday. Her mother Shahzadi claimed that she was not at home when the incident took place. She claimed that a male guest, Asghar, who had arrived from Balochistan, was present at the house at the time of incident, and he had poisoned three-year-old Ayesha to death. The man fled the scene after committing the crime. Police had collected food samples from the house and sent them to a laboratory for an examination.

Two hurt in fire

Two people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a chemical warehouse located at the mezzanine floor of a residential building in Garden on Tuesday. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, fire tenders and six water tankers were dispatched to the property to put out the blaze. The fire caused panic among the building occupants due to the intensity of the fire.