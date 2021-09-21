Viability of Ravi Urban uplift project: LHC gives another chance to AGP to file reply

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court gave another opportunity to the advocate general of Punjab to file a reply on the point of appointment of an independent consultant to make a feasibility report on viability of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

As Justice Shahid Karim resumed hearing Monday, AGP Ahmad Awais sought more time to file a reply on behalf of the government. The judge allowed the request and adjourned hearing till September 24. The judge observed that day to day hearing will be conducted from onwards.

Meanwhile, the judge disposed of a petition regarding the lifting of waste in Lahore on the undertaking by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). Representing the petitioner, advocate Sheraz Zaka argued that the government failed to enforce fundamental rights of citizens as Lahore was littered with heaps of garbage. He said the LWMC became least effective and only active on social media instead of field activity. Advocate Awais Khalid, the counsel for the company, assured the court that all energies were being put into cleaning of the city and ensuring that garbage did not get accumulates at any point. He said the LWMC enhanced its capability by purchasing machinery to lift the garbage. Relying on the undertaking, the judge disposed of the petition.