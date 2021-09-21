Court moved for tax exemption

MANSEHRA: The residents, traders and shopkeepers have moved the Abbottabad circuit bench of Peshawar High Court seeking a 15-year tax exemption for Kaghan valley.

“We have filed a writ petition with Abbottabad circuit bench of Peshawar High Court seeking abolition of the Kaghan Development Authority as it is imposing heavy taxes and fines on businesses,” Bashir Khan Swati, an elder of Jarad area of Kaghan valley told a press conference in Balakot on Monday.

“As many as 580 people settled in Jarad, Battakundi, Naran, Kaghan, and other areas in the valley have signed the petition seeking exemption from all sorts of taxes,” Swati said. He said a panel of lawyers had filed the petition as people were protesting against the Kaghan Development Authority since it carried out an anti-encroachment drive on basis of favouritism.