Court moved for tax exemption

MANSEHRA: The residents, traders and shopkeepers have moved the Abbottabad circuit bench of Peshawar High Court seeking a 15-year tax exemption for Kaghan valley.
“We have filed a writ petition with Abbottabad circuit bench of Peshawar High Court seeking abolition of the Kaghan Development Authority as it is imposing heavy taxes and fines on businesses,” Bashir Khan Swati, an elder of Jarad area of Kaghan valley told a press conference in Balakot on Monday.
“As many as 580 people settled in Jarad, Battakundi, Naran, Kaghan, and other areas in the valley have signed the petition seeking exemption from all sorts of taxes,” Swati said. He said a panel of lawyers had filed the petition as people were protesting against the Kaghan Development Authority since it carried out an anti-encroachment drive on basis of favouritism.
PESHAWAR: All the 10 candidates of Businessman Forum Group won the executive committee election of Sarhad Chamber of...
KARAK: Khattak Zalmi, a local rights organisation, has set a 10-day deadline for the government to ensure the...
HARIPUR: Polio workers deputed in three urban union councils of the Haripur district here on Monday boycotted the...
PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary...
PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the rising dengue cases in some districts of the KP, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday...
MARDAN: District police recovered a captive and arrested two kidnappers while a drug trafficker was arrested with 3kg...