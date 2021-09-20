CNS hockey championship from tomorrow

KARACHI: The arrangements for 3rd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Hockey Championship have been finalised and it will begin on Tuesday (tomorrow) at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium.

The organisers will announce the details related to the championship on Monday (today).

According to sources, a handsome amount in prize money will be given besides awards for successful players in different categories.

Sources said that top eight domestic teams would participate in the championship: Army, Pakistan Air Force, Navy, NBP, WAPDA, Port Qasim Authority, Mari Petroleum and Punjab. The teams have been divided in two pools.

Surprisingly, SSGC are not participating in the championship. Port Qasim Authority have been inducted in their place.

All teams have reached Karachi and Covid tests of the players have been conducted, sources said. No one will be allowed to enter the stadium without entry passes. All matches will be played in daylight.