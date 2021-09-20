Moot asks world to recognise Taliban rule

PESHAWAR: The leaders of religio-political parties and social figures on Sunday urged the international community, including the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to recognize the Taliban set-up in Afghanistan and work for the reconstruction and development of the neighbouring country.

“Every possible diplomatic relation should be made with them. The defeated occupational forces are conspiring to get imposed various sanctions and economic curbs on Pakistan. The government should take the national political and religious leadership into confidence and take bold decisions instead of succumbing to the pressure of foreign institutions,” said a communique issued after the Paigham-e- Pakistan Conference.

The conference was arranged on the main road near FC Chowk in the Cantt area.

Saifullah Khalid, President of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Maulana Abdul Aziz Nuristani, a religious scholar from KP, Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, Chairman of Nazaria Pakistan Rabita Council and Maulana Yousuf Shah, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S) addressed the conference at the FC Chowk Saddar Road. PTI leader Arif Yousuf and others attended the gathering.

They said the war was not over yet as it had entered the next phase. “We will fight for national defense and stability till the last breath of our life. Attacks are being carried out on Pakistani [security] forces in Balochistan and other areas in the wake of the disintegration of terrorist networks in Afghanistan,” said one of the speakers.

Maulana Yousuf Shah, Spokesman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S), said, “Pakistan is our country, it will emerge as a great power, the dark night of oppression in Afghanistan is over.”