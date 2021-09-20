Taqi Usmani elected Wafaqul Madaris Arabia president

LAHORE: World renowned scholar and former judge of Federal Shariat Court Maulana Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani was elected president of Wafaqul Madaris Arabia, an examination board of seminaries affiliated with Deobandi school of thought, here on Sunday.

He has succeeded veteran scholar Maulana Abdul Razzaq Iskander who passed away in July. Mufti Taqi Usmani, who is also vice-chancellor of Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi, was elected unopposed in the elections held at Jamia Ashrafia which was specially participated by president of JUI-F and PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Mufti Taqi Usmani’s name was proposed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the post of president and the entire house unanimously elected Maulana Taqi Usmani. Mufti Taqi is ranked among the top Muslim scholars, having penned dozens of books and booklets on a variety of subjects, especially on Islamic economics and jurisprudence. He remained a judge of the Federal Shariah Court from 1980 to 1982 and the Shariah Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1982 to 2002. He is the Vice President of the International Academy of Islamic Jurisprudence, Jeddah and the Vice-Chancellor of Darul Uloom Karachi. In addition, he is working as a Shariah advisor in eight Islamic banks and is also the editor-in-chief of Al-Balagh magazine.