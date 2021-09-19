Sindh forms panel to improve foreigners’ security

KARACHI: The Sindh government has constituted a committee under the Home Secretary to streamline a mechanism for the security of foreign nationals.

The committee, according to the notification, would be headed by the secretary Home Deptt to suggest procedures to the provincial government to strengthen and streamline the mechanism of foreigners’ security. The members of the committee would include Commissioner Karachi, an additional Inspector General of Police, secretary Industries and Commerce, secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, a representative of Karachi Chamber and Commerce and the additional secretary Home. The committee would review the SOPs issued by the Sindh Home Department and suggest a legal framework for imposing penalties in case the host, sponsoring individual or the sponsoring firm fails to provide security to their foreigner guest and fails to coordinate with local police and law enforcing agencies well in time.

It will also suggest a real-time information sharing mechanism for effective inter-agency, inter-department coordination among the federal and provincial departments and agencies about the invitation, entry, stay, movement, work, residence and exit of the foreigners.

The Sindh Police has already formed a Special Security Cell for the protection and security of foreign nationals working on different projects in the province. It comprises 2000 Police officials.