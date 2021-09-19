Cricket tournament ends in Haripur jail

HARIPUR: A cricket tournament among young inmates that lasted for more than a month was won by the University xi team here on Thursday.

The cricket tournament, organized by the jail administration and starting from August 14 at jail ground, was participated by eight teams of the juvenile and adolescent inmates.

University xi and Shaheen xi teams reached the final and played for the champion’s position on Thursday.

According to the result, Shaheen xi elected to bat and scored 101 runs.

The University xi chased the target within seven overs and won the tournament by 4 wickets.

Mudassar Bashir was the best bowler with four wickets, while Said Wazir scored 50, and Bilal Bux was declared the man of the tournament for the highest score.

Speaking to the inmates, the Superintendent Haripur Jail Hamid Khan said that the department of prisons was making all-out efforts to help the inmates return to normal life with reformed character and as productive and law-abiding citizens.

He said that positive sports, cultural and literary activities were the regular features of the strategy adopted for the reformation of inmates and the jail administration would continue to arrange cricket tournaments, football, volleyball, and other indoor sports in the future too.He also distributed trophies and medals among the best performing players on the occasion.