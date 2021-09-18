26 die of corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 26 patients died from COVID-19 while 1,227 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. Of these 26 deaths, 13 were reported from District Lahore alone, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 12,343 in the province.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, there were 23,308 active cases of COVID-19 till date across the province while total cases reported from across the province were 419,424 while 383,773 patients have fully recovered so far.