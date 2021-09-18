1,044,837 vehicles registered in eight months in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 1,044,837 vehicles, including cars, bikes, jeeps, tractors, trucks and busses were registered with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department during the last eight months, The News has learnt. According to the statics of the Excise and Taxation Department, the department received a sum of Rs 10,309,091,402 as registration fee and taxes in the last eight months.

The data shows that the highest number of vehicles were registered in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province. In Lahore, 277,489 vehicles were registered and Rs 5, 535,441,606 were deposited to national exchequer in the form of revenue. In Faisalabad, 84,674 vehicles were registered and Rs 546,814,713 revenue was collected by the department. In Multan, 72,064 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 627,470,783 was collected. In Bahawalnagr, 27,275 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 158,636,679 was collected by the department. In Bahawalpur district, 35,277 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 211, 579,920 was collected. In DG Khan district, Excised Department registered 24,376 vehicles and collected revenue of Rs 163,050,601.

In Layyah district, 12,438 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs74, 621,092 was collected. In Muzafargarh district, 9,888 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 61,246,985 was collected. In Rajanpur district, 3,329 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 19,237,707 was collected. In Chiniot district, 14,255 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 97, 526,265 was collected. In Jhang district, 19,937 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 102,265,904 was collected.

In Toba Tek Singh district, 12,809 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 64, 480,945 was collected. In Gujranwala district, 45,108 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 175,712,443 was collected. In Hafizabad district, 15,216 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 76, 620,239 was collected.

In Mandi Bahauddin district, 10,184 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 59,094,530 was collected. In Narowal district, 11,961 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 63,832,029 was collected.

In Sialkot, 41,037 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 328,574,420 was collected. In Kasur, 7,194 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 40,372,961 was collected. In Nankana Sahib district, 4,923 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 28, 794,709 was collected. In Sheikhupura, 13,873 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 76,786,928.

In Khanewal district, 19,033 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs91, 843,936 was collected. In Lodhran district, 6,784 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs91, 843,936 was collected. In Vehari, 20,873 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 122, 204,149 was collected. In Attock district, 7,789 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 36, 881,499 was collected. In Chakwal district, 10,974 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 54, 512,728 was collected. In Jhelum district, 15,660 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 75, 517,058 was collected. In Rawalpindi district, 38,640 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 250,335,692 was collected. In Okara district, 15,025 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 89,790,102 was collected.

In Pakpattan district, 10,681 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 58, 126,579 was collected. In Sahiwal, 22,688 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 143,669,424 was collected. In Bhakkar district, 8,624 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 46,285,426 was collected. In Khushab district, 10,533 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs57,391,602 was collected. In Mianwali district, 9,859 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 47,490,806 was collected while in Sargodha district 25,840 vehicles were registered and revenue of Rs 150,152,275 was collected.

The most expensive car was registered in Lahore by Excise and Taxation Department. A total of 5.3 million rupees were charged from its owner as registration fee and taxes. The price of the car was 181.3 million rupees. Before that car of which price was Rs110 million and its registration fee and taxes cost Rs 4.5 million.