Midwives want services regularised

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa community midwives on Thursday asked the government to regularise their services, restore their salaries and solve their problems.

Speaking at a seminar at the Peshawar Press Club, Rabia Basri, Sadaqat Bibi and others said that they had been serving throughout the province for the last several years.

They said they were educating women in the far-flung areas regarding family planning and health related issues.

They complained that they performed duty during the coronavirus pandemic and anti-polio but they were not given any salaries.

They deplored that the authorities were not taking any interest in the solution to their problems despite the fact they were requesting them for the last several years.

They asked the government to regularise their services and release salaries to save them from embarrassment.