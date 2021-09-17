Boy dies as father’s pistol goes off

LAHORE:A 14-year old boy received bullet injury and died after his father triggered the fire accidentally in the Hadiara on Thursday.

A person Haider Arshad was cleaning his pistol when his son Abdullah was sitting near him. Suddenly, he triggered the fire, the bullet hit the victim. He received serious injury and was shifted to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.

FIRE: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a departmental store in the Burki area on Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.

Man held: Iqbal Town police claimed to have arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman on Thursday. The victim “F” told police that she worked at a departmental store. She had been receiving calls from an unknown number on her phone. She had asked the suspect to stop but he had been consistently harassing her. On the day of the incident, the suspect followed the victim when she was leaving her workplace for home. He had been making indecent gestures also to harass her. In Moon Market, the victim cried for help. Nearby people caught him up and handed him over to police. A case has been registered against him.

FOUND DEAD: A 34-year old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hadiara on Thursday. The victim identified as Jahangir worked as a labourer. On the day of the incident, a passerby spotted the victim lying near a school in Nishat Colony. He was shifted to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.

HIT TO DEATH: A 23-year old man died after a trailer hit him while he was asleep under it on Raiwind Road on Thursday.

The victim Muhammad Amir, a resident of Rahim Yar Khan, worked as a helper at the trailer. On the day of the incident, he was asleep under the trailer when suddenly the driver Azhar Bashir drove the vehicle. It ran over the victim and he died on the spot. Nawab Town police took the suspect and the vehicle into custody and removed the body to morgue.

INJURED: A 24-year old woman was injured after her clothes caught fire in the Bhatti Gate area on Thursday. The victim Sadia was cooking food when her clothes caught fire. She received burn injuries. Fire-fighters removed the victim to hospital and extinguished the fire.

ACCIDENTS: Around nine people died, whereas 1,094 were injured in 1,017 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of this, 632 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 462 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.