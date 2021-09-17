Fabled beauty

This is to direct the attention of the authorities towards the unchecked construction activity in the Murree Hills, which has distorted the face of the hill. Builders are making money at the cost of destruction of the environment. Local administration and concerned departments have failed to fulfil their duties to preserve the beauty of the tourist hotspot.

It is imperative to ensure that in construction of houses and commercial plazas rules are followed and the preservation of the city’s beauty is a top priority.

Sajid Abbasi

Murree