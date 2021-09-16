SHC Larkana bench orders jail administration to ensure writ of law

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court bench, Larkana, on Wednesday ordered the chief secretary Sindh, home secretary Sindh, IGP prison and DIG prison to ensure writ of law in the jail premises. Reports said Habibullah Ghouri had filed a petition on behalf of the inmates, alleging the jail administration Larkana was involved in maltreating the inmates and violating the fundamental rights of inmates. He pleaded that any search operation in the jail should be under the supervision of judicial magistrate to stop violation of inmates’ rights and to avoid any further abuse of people. Senior Superintendent of the Central Jail, Larkana, Ashfaq Kalwar, told the court that for the past three days, the inmates had unlocked their cells and made a number of jail staffers hostage, admitting that the inmates have been freely using drugs and had allegedly acquired weapons. It is pertinent to mention that the inmates were able to accumulate the firearms just under the nose of the jail administration.

Meanwhile, the court ordered the chief secretary Sindh, secretary home, IGP prison, and DIG prison to immediately establish writ of law in the jail premises, adding that the judicial interference in the role of executive under the normal circumstances would not be a preferred option. The court ordered the authorities to come with some suggestions to prevent any untoward situation, as well as to review the performance of the former jail officials, including senior superintendent prison, Larkana, Liquat Ali Peerzado, to take the necessary disciplinary action against him and all delinquent officers. The court adjourned the case till September 23.