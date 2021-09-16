KP CM calls for addressing reservations over New Balakot City Project

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the relevant departments and authorities to address the genuine reservations of earthquake affectees and landowners over the New Balakot City Project.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting which reviewed the progress on implementation of New Balakot City Project, said a handout. National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt-General Akhtar Nawaz, KP Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai, relevant administrative secretaries, commissioner of Hazara, deputy commissioner of Mansehra, director-general of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority and others attended the meeting.

The participants deliberated the matters pertaining to implementation of the project, challenges being faced and future course of action to ensure further progress on the Balakot City Project.

They discussed the recommendations of the committee constituted under the supervision of the Hazara division commissioner on the implementation of the project. The meeting mulled over different options including public-private partnership and government to government models for the execution of the project.

It was decided that relevant provincial departments, ERRA and other entities concerned would prepare solid proposals which would be submitted to the prime minister for a final approval.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the main motive behind the new Balakot City Project was to compensate the affectees of old Balakot City and fulfil the promises made with them.

The city had suffered huge human and material losses in the devastating earthquake that had hit several parts of the country on October 8, 2005. Stressing the need for consulting the landowners and affectees on the progress on New Balakot City Project, the chief minister directed the divisional and district administration to play its due role in this regard.