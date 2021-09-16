Rabbani terms US secretary of state, Congressmen’s statement unacceptable

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday termed the tone and tenor of the US Congressmen and secretary of state towards Pakistan as unacceptable and condemnable and said Pakistan should strongly convey its displeasure and disgust to their tone and manner.

“They must realise that Pakistan is not a state of the USA nor is it a camp follower, it is an independent and sovereign country,” he said. Raza Rabbani said some Congressmen, can hardly term Pakistan’s role as ‘duplicitous’ when the US in the region has been playing a double game and been hunting with the hound and running with the hare. He said they should not forget that those whom they called freedom fighters are being labelled as terrorist today by them.

The former Senate chairman said the US role in defending democracies and human rights, throughout the world is one of betrayal of the oppressed people, wherein, they have supported military regimes in order to further their national security interest.

He said Pakistan cannot forget the support to Ziaul Haq who curbed fundamental rights and spread extremism in the country. “I myself prescribe to the view that the recognition of the Kabul government by Pakistan should follow a consultative process particularly of the region,” he said, adding that the decision must be motivated by Pakistan’s national security priorities and learning from our past mistakes.

Senator Rabbani said Pakistan should strongly convey its displeasure and disgust at the tone and manner adopted by the US Secretary State and certain Congressmen. “This is not acceptable,” he said.