Moonis calls for consensus on water issue

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi in a tweet has expressed concern over the declining underground water level in the country and said climate change and water scarcity were the challenges that can be tackled only through national consensus and mutual cooperation.
He said that water should be saved for the green future of Pakistan. Moonis Elahi said Pakistan’s economic problems could be solved only with better use of water resources. The outdated canal system is capable of storing water for only 30 days. Pakistan’s economic prosperity depends on improvement of water resources. Sensing the danger in the future, he said, “Save water, save the future.”
