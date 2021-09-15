Girl gang-raped by lover, friends

LAHORE:A girl from Okara was gang-raped by lover and his two friends in a hotel in the limits of Sattukatla police on Tuesday. Accused Sharafat had befriended with the victim who hailed from Okara on phone. The victim came to Lahore to meet her aunt when she contacted Sharafat and asked him to meet her.

The accused took the girl to a hotel where he along with his two friends gang-raped her. Sattukatla police have registered a case and arrested main accused Sharafat while raids were being carried out to arrest the other accused.

HIT TO DEATH: An eight-year-old girl was run over and killed by a speeding car in the Defence B area on Tuesday. The girl, Sonia, was playing outside a house when a speeding hit and injured her. She was rushed to hospital but could not survive. She was a housemaid in DHA Phase 5. Police registered a case against the accused car driver, Daniyal, son of Abdul Qayum of Babar Block, Garden Town, on the complaint of the girl's father, Binyamin.

arrested: Samanabad police arrested a motorcycle thief and a mechanic. The accused were identified as Irfan and Waqas. Police recovered two stolen motorcycles and spare parts from their possession. Irfan used to steal bikes and his friend Waqas used to dismantle them.

Meanwhile, an armed man was arrested from the Judges Gate of the Sessions Court and handed over to Islampura police. Police recovered 30 bore pistol and 12 bullets from accused M Saeed Akhtar and registered a case against the accused.

Found dead: A man was found dead in the limits of Ghalib Market police on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict and died of excessive use of drugs.

Meanwhile, the body of a 14-year old boy was recovered from a haveli in Naroor village, Hadyara. The victim was identified as Saqib. Circumstantial evidence suggested that the victim was strangled to death.

Held: Police arrested a security supervisor of May Hospital for torturing the visitors. The action was taken after the accused Zohaib’s video went viral on social media. Mayo Hospital police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.