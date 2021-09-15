Karachiites swelter as mercury soars to 40C

The Karachi Met director says that due to a low pressure area present over the Indian Gujarat, the sea breeze towards Karachi is suspended

Extremely hot and dry conditions prevailed in Karachi as the mercury touched 39.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said and predicted very hot and dry weather in the city for the next two days with the temperature ranging between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius.

“The depression over Odisha (East-India) persists and is likely to move west-northwestward. The other low pressure over the Indian Gujarat-Rajasthan region persists. Under its influence, Karachi’s weather is likely to remain hot/very hot from today to 16th September with the maximum temperature of 38-40 Celsius,” said a PMD advisory.

The Karachi Met director said that due to a low pressure area present over the Indian Gujarat, the sea breeze towards Karachi was suspended and these conditions were likely to prevail till Friday evening. He added that hot to very hot and dry weather was expected in the city on Thursday and Friday.

Responding to a query, he said that unless the low pressure area over the Indian Gujarat merged with the monsoon system currently over Eastern India, the sea breeze would remain cut off in Karachi. He hoped that the weather would start improving by September 17 or 18 with the resumption of the sea breeze in the metropolis.