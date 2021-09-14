LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that weak monsoon currents were penetrating southern areas while a weak westerly wave was also present over north western parts of the country.
Rainfall was recorded at Parachinar and Bagrote only. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 33.2°C and minimum was 22.5°C.
LAHORE:A delegation of Punjab Employees Social Security Staff Federation called on the negotiating committee set up by...
LAHORE:Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court on Monday reserved judgment on the admissibility of a...
LAHORE: An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way swiftly, under which surveillance...
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organised an awareness lecture “Recent Trends in Teaching of...
LAHORE:A three-day international conference on “Environment and Sustainable Development” on Monday began at the...
LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority and Walled City of Lahore Authority have agreed to work together for the...