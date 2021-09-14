LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that weak monsoon currents were penetrating southern areas while a weak westerly wave was also present over north western parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded at Parachinar and Bagrote only. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 33.2°C and minimum was 22.5°C.