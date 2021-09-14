Literacy plan launched for elderly people

MANSEHRA: The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has launched a literacy programme for the elderly people at 10 seminaries in Upper Kohistan.

“We have started a literacy programme at seminaries where elderly people and teenagers, who didn’t attend regular school, could receive education in the science subjects too,” Mohammad Aslam Khan, Assistant Director Literacy programme NCHD told a gathering at a seminary on Monday. Assistant District Education Officer Noor Mohammad, field officers of NCHD Badar Munir and Javed Akhtar and seminarians attended the gathering.

The assistant director literacy said that NCHD had inaugurated literacy centres at 10 seminaries in the district where illiterate people aged between 11 to 45 years could receive education.“This is a five-month course. The students will be taught mathematics, Urdu and Islamiat,” he said. The official said the programme would benefit the ones, who could get formal education. Speaking on the occasion, Noor Mohammad lauded the initiative to impart education to the uneducated people. “Though the government has taken measures to enrol the out-of-school children, such initiatives are direly needed to promote literacy,” he added.