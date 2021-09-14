Aftab Sherpao, others pay rich tributes to late Rahimullah Yusufzai

PESHAWAR: Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, former provincial ministers, Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti, Sikandar Sherpao, former advisor to chief minister Ajmal Wali and several others visited the residence of late senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Aftab Sherpao said Rahimullah Yusufzai was a widely respected and credible journalist in the country. He said the vacuum created by his death could never be filed. He said Rahimullah Yusufzai had inspired and trained many journalists and they were now serving the reputed national and international media organisations.

Sikandar Sherpao also paid tributes to the late journalist, saying he had never used his profession for his personal interests. Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti said Rahimullah Yusufzai was an identity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a strong voice for the people of the province.

He said it was because of his honesty, impartiality and credibility that Rahimullah Yusufzai was acceptable to all political and religious leaders in the country. Ajmal Wazir said he had met Rahimullah Yusufzai multiple times and always found him a humble and polite person.

“There was no journalist of his stature in Pakistan but he never attempted to impress other people with his knowledge and skills.“Rahimullah Yusufzai was an asset as well as an institution but unfortunately, we lost him very early. There is no replacement for him ” Ajmal Wazir said. He said the late journalist never used his position to further personal interests and always tried to help the poor people.