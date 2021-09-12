Parents urged to enroll children in schools

JAMRUD: The speakers at a seminar on Saturday urged the parents to enroll their children at schools to promote literacy.

The seminar was held at the Government Higher Secondary School No. 1 in Jamrud.

The District Education Office in collaboration with the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and European Union (EU) had arranged the seminar to motivate parents to enroll children in schools.

A large number of students, parents and Education Department officials attended it.

Speaking on the occasion, principal of the school Shahjahan Afridi said that it was the prime obligation of parents and elders to send their children to school. He said schools in Khyber district were imparting education to children.

SRSP Coordinator Sartaj Nabi Afridi said they were working with the government-run schools in Khyber district to provide education facilities to the children.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the studies of students over the last two years.

On the occasion, the parents and teachers asked questions about the students’ related problems.

District Education Officer (DEO) Nisar Khan said the aim of the enrollment campaign was to enroll the out-of-school children.

He said they had qualified teachers and trained staff in all schools.

The official added the vacant positions would be filled to address the shortage of teachers.

Nasir Khan said the children working as child labourers would be enrolled on priority basis.

He urged the parents and teachers to join hands with the Education Department to promote literacy in Khyber. “About 75,000 school bags were distributed among students in Khyber in the current year,” he said, adding that new classrooms would be built to accommodate more students.

Later, the seminar participants arranged an awareness walk in Jamrud bazaar under the theme education for all.