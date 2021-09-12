Rana Sana’s drug case deferred again

LAHORE : A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance Saturday deferred again the indictment of former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah, an accused of trafficking 15-kilogram heroin.

The court deferred the indictment of Rana Sana due to absence of two co-accused in the case. Co-accused Akram and Rustam submitted applications through their counsel seeking one time exemption from personal appearance which was accepted by the court. The court has set a new date for indictment of Rana Sana and others by September 25.

Rana Sana along with other four co-accused appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

Rana Sana was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and an FIR was registered against him.

The ANF claimed that it had received a tip-off that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which a raid was conducted. The FIR further stated that when the ANF officials intercepted his vehicle, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with them.

The ANF also claimed that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind the seat.