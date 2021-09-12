Tandoor owners threaten to increase price of roti, naan

LAHORE : The price of tandoori naan and roti is going to increase from September 21 unless flour and gas rates are curtailed, said Tandoor owners here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference, representatives of Muttahida Naan Roti Association including Aftab Gill said their members have called for an increase in the price of tandoori roti (plain bread) by Rs2 and naan by Rs 3 in a meeting held here.

We are left with no option but to raise price of naan and roti due to continuous increase in flour and gas rates, they claimed.

The price of roti and naan will go up from Rs 10 to Rs 12 and from Rs 15 to Rs 18 respectively from September 21. They said the price of a 20-kg bag of flour has increased by over Rs 200 while the fine price has hiked to Rs500 to Rs600.

The government has also increased the price of gas. If the government does not want to increase the prices of bread, then it should reduce the prices of flour, fine and gas by September 20. Otherwise, they said, they would be compelled to increase bread price.