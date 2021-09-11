Pakistan won’t leave Afghans alone in crisis, says NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Friday that Pakistan would not leave Afghan brothers alone at the time of crisis and would continue supporting in humanitarian and financial areas to alleviate their immediate sufferings, as the country has been facing a transitional phase.

While chairing a meeting on promotion of trade and enhancing people-to-people contacts, Speaker National Assembly said, “The parliament has played a commendable role in promoting peace, regional connectivity and people-to-people relations between two countries through its Parliamentary Friendship Group and will continue its efforts through economic integration by promoting trade and investment.” He underlined the urgent need of provision of humanitarian assistance by international community to address food shortage and to tackle Covid-19 pandemic in Afghanistan. Qaisar also emphasised on the importance of international engagement to bring economic stability in the country.

The participants of the meeting were unanimous in their views that it is essential to assist Afghanistan in building their human capacity and state’s institutional infrastructure to get them back on track and work more efficiently for bringing stability and peace in the country as well as the region.

They said the peace and stability in Afghanistan would definitely have a positive impact on Pakistan and other parts of the neighbouring region. The NA speaker also directed the relevant stakeholders to work on not only the fast-track resolutions of outstanding issues but also work on solidifying gains.

He further remarked that Afghanistan is very close to his heart and he would love to work closely with all the stakeholders to facilitate the war-torn country particularly on matters of trade and connectivity.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Special Assistant to the PM on Establishment Arbab Shahzad, Special Envoy on Afghanistan Sadiq Khan, MNA Yaqub Sheikh and senior officials of ministries of foreign affairs, commerce, finance and interior.