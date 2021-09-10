PML-N issues white paperInflation tripled in PTI govt’s 3 years

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday issued a white paper on three-year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in comparison with the previous government.

While releasing the report to the media, Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan said that during the last three years of the PTI government, it had become really hard for people to get wheat flour and sugar at reasonable rates due to unprecedented inflation.

Accompanied by other party leaders, he said nine secretaries of higher education and 11 secretaries of agriculture have so far been changed. “Instead of changing so many officers, let's change only one chief minister,” he said and alleged that today, transfer posting rates have been fixed in Punjab.

The PML-N leaders said instead of improving, the present government eliminated 56 companies, established in the PML-N tenure. The border military police was also being abolished in south Punjab, they said.

“The PTI government showed its three year’s performance in the convention centre to the nation in which only songs were sung,” they said, adding Imran Khan while standing on the container refused to run the government by increasing prices and claimed not to take loans. But today inflation has tripled and all audit reports of the government departments clearly showed their performance.

They said the white paper had nothing to do with the mega corruption scandals of the government and the criminal silence of the institutions on them. They said Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif started mega projects.

About the three-year performance of the Punjab government, they said the Punjab government abolished all scholarships and the future of 7,000 students studying in China was also at stake.

He added that corruption in the Revenue Department had increased tremendously.

“The governance is the real problem, law and order situation is very bad, political interference in police stations has increased a lot while the chief executive is transferring his own appointed officers after every three months,” Owais Leghari stated.

He alleged that at the request of each and every PTI MNAs, the SHOs of the police stations were changed. Listen to the words of their own officer on the reforms in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police, who said that those reforms were the reforms of the ANP government while in Punjab Shehbaz Sharif established the Safe Cities Authority.