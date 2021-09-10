Assets beyond means case: PML-N leader Javed Latif fails to satisfy NAB

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Thursday grilled PMLN leader Javed Latif in an investigation into the assets-beyond-means case.

It was learnt through the sources in that Bureau that Javed Latif failed to satisfy the NAB’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) and he is likely to be summoned again. Javed Latif was asked more than 20 questions but his answer to each question was the same that he didn’t know.

The investigators asked Javed Latif about the details of his assets and other family members. To which he said that the assets belong to his family members and he didn’t know the details. Javed reached the NAB office without any record saying that he was not aware that he had to bring any document with him.

Earlier, the Bureau had given a final opportunity to Javed Latif to appear before the investigators. Javed Latif is being probed for allegedly accumulating assets worth Rs500 million beyond his known source of income. Moreover, another PMLN leader Barjees Tahir is due before the NAB today. Bajees is also accused of making assets worth Rs300 million beyond known sources of income.