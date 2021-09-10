No syllabus cut this year: FDE

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education has denied reduction of syllabus in the current academic year.
"There is no proposal under consideration regarding reduction of syllabus for class I-VIII, SSC and HSSC for academic year 2021-22," the regulator for government schools and colleges in Islamabad announced on its official Twitter handle. The FDE asked principals to make academic plans accordingly.
