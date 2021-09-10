 
Friday September 10, 2021
No syllabus cut this year: FDE

Islamabad

Friday, Sep 10, 2021

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education has denied reduction of syllabus in the current academic year.

"There is no proposal under consideration regarding reduction of syllabus for class I-VIII, SSC and HSSC for academic year 2021-22," the regulator for government schools and colleges in Islamabad announced on its official Twitter handle. The FDE asked principals to make academic plans accordingly.

