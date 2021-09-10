Either regularise or shift industrial units from Mehran Town: JI

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Thursday the government should regularise or shift the industrial units located in Mehran Town under the head of cottage industry, saying that sealing the entire industry there would only open doors to a higher level of bribery.
A delegation of affected industrial units informed Rehman that following the inferno at a factory in Mehran Town, the government had started sealing all industrial units in the area. Ninety-eight per cent of the town — a project initially launched for overseas Pakistanis — now consisted of industrial units, they said.
The JI leader said 200,000 households would be affected by the closure of roughly 3,000 industrial units in Mehran Town. “It would be tantamount to the economic murder of 200,000 families.”
