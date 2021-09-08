Pakistani investors should avail golden, green visas: UAE envoy

FAISALABAD: The UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi has asked the Pakistani investors to avail the facility of golden and green visa to establish their links with the global markets through UAE.

Addressing the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Tuesday, he said Dubai Expo-2020 will serve as a stimulus to accelerate vibrant economic activities in the region by offering extensive investment, marketing and export opportunities to the global investors for which he would invite Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the Dubai Expo-2020. The Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had also agreed to participate in it, he said.

He said that the UAE was introducing a golden and green visa policy to attract maximum participation in Dubai Expo-2020. “Under the new policy, multiple visas would be issued instead of single entry visas to the foreign investors”, he said and assured that the details of golden and green visa policy would be provided very soon to the FCCI for its onward distribution among its members. He further said that currently UAE visa centres were working in Islamabad and Karachi while a new centre would become operational very soon in Lahore. “The investors of UAE could fulfill their needs of manpower through this visa centre”, he opined. He said that both countries enjoyed the best cordial relations despite sporadic rumours. He said that had has good relations with his Pakistani counterparts.

Expressing satisfaction over the brotherly relations between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan, the ambassador said that Pakistan was the third country that had recognised UAE about 50 years ago. He said: “We are going to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our relationship this year in a big way.” He said that 1.7 million Pakistanis were working in the UAE. “They are not only contributing their productive role in the economic uplift of UAE but also sending 6 billion dollars foreign remittances to Pakistan”, he added.

Ambassador Al-Zaabi. also expressed satisfaction on the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries and said that about three years ago when he took charge, the bilateral trade was 14 billion dollars which was now touching the figure of 17 billion dollars. He said that Emirates Airlines was operating day and night for the convenience of importers and exporters. “Pakistan is exporting mango and other fruits to fulfill the domestic needs of UAE in addition to sending the same to the other international destinations”, he added. Regarding corona, the UAE said that the world was facing challenges of food security and we must join hands to meet our food requirements.

He contested that UAE had suspended air flights from Pakistan to Dubai due delta virus, and said the step was actually taken on the request of the Pakistan government. Speaking on the occasion, FCCI president Hafiz Ihtesham Javed said that this city contributed 33pc share in overall exports and 65pc in textile exports of the country. He said that this city was strategically located in the heart of Pakistan which was flanked by two motorways passing from its east and west. “Through these motorways, we could send export consignments to China, Afghanistan and Central Asian states in the north and through Gwadar and Karachi in the south”, he added.

About Faisalabad the Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), he said that it was developing the largest industrial estate of the Punjab. “It has launched three projects including Value Addition City, M3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone which is also a part of the CPEC”, he said.

He further said that 72 global industrialists were establishing their units in Faisalabad including Turkish, Chinese and others in addition to the local investors. “They are setting up a wide range of industrial units including crockery, ceramics, plastic, pharmaceutical and steel, etc”, he added.

He said that the textile sector was the mainstay of our economy as we have local raw material and cheap labour. Quoting the recent visit of the Australian High Commissioner, he said that Australia was interested in launching joint ventures in food products which could also be exported to Dubai.

He said that UAE had expertise in the steel and construction sector and we could launch joint ventures in these fields which would create a large number of new job opportunities for Pakistanis.

He was optimistic that the new government in Afghanistan would ensure peace which would pave the way for safe access to the Central Asian States and thus helped us in enhancing exports to this landlocked region.