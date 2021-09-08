Kemari Boxing Club win Defence Day Boxing Tournament

KARACHI: Kemari Boxing Club won the Defence Day Boxing Tournament at Ustad Ali Muhammad Qambrani Boxing Stadium, Kakri Ground, here on Tuesday.
The boxesrs of KBC clinched five gold medals. The Boxing Club of Pakistan stood runners-up with three gold medals.
As many as 116 boxers from five districts of Karachi participated in this one-day competition organised by Sindh Boxing Association in association with Sports for Life. There were 18 matches held in different categories.
