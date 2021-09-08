 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
Three cops suspended

Karachi

Our Correspondent  
Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021
Three personnel of the police’s Madadgar-15 helpline have been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them for torturing a citizen in Lyari.

Police high-ups took notice of the incident after a video circulated on social media on Monday. The personnel could be seen torturing the citizen after his motorcycle collided with their police mobile van in Lyari within the limits of the Baghdadi police station.

