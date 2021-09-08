Three cops suspended

Three personnel of the police’s Madadgar-15 helpline have been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them for torturing a citizen in Lyari.
Police high-ups took notice of the incident after a video circulated on social media on Monday. The personnel could be seen torturing the citizen after his motorcycle collided with their police mobile van in Lyari within the limits of the Baghdadi police station.
