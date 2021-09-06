Medical store employees held for manhandling officials

LAHORE:A special price magistrate's staff was manhandled by the employees of a medical store in the Samanabad area on Sunday.

The employees of the medical store located at Ghulam Nabi Colony, Samanabad, were checked for corona vaccination. Two employees were not vaccinated. The employees of the store identified as Muhammad Osama, Qasim Ashfaq and Ahsan started arguing with the magistrate and his staff. They manhandled Imran, Kamil Asghar, Bilawal Abbas and Mazahir Abbas. Police arrested the employees of the medical store and registered a case against them.

35 members of robbers gang helD: Sheikhupura police arrested 35 members of 13 gangs of robbers and traced 67 cases during the last month. The police also arrested 87 A-category criminals and 176 B-category criminals, 286 illicit arms carriers and 123 drug dealers. Around 54 cases were registered on violation of Punjab Tenancy Act and six cases on violation of Punjab Sound System Act.

Children traced: Lahore Investigation Wing handed over three missing children to heirs. Sabzazar Investigation police traced Aliza, 6, who went to bazaar and forgot her way back home. Lytton Road Investigation police traced Abdullah, 10, who lost his way due to mental imbalance. South Cantt Investigation police traced Ramzan, 15, who left his house over a domestic issue. 71 platoons perform duty: More than 71 platoons were dispatched from Police Lines for maintaining law and order in the City and security of important places during the last week.

Judicial Wing produced 3,484 accused from District Lahore and seven from other districts safely in various courts during the last week. At the firing range, 32 personnel were given fire practice, 51 security guards of private company were also given firing practice. More than 98 female police personnel were deployed at key locations.

Dolphins, PRU: Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 593 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Both the wings checked more than 257,000 bikes, three other vehicles and more than 259,000 persons. Around 997 bikes and three other vehicles were impounded and 227 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested four persons on charges of kite flying, 19 on wheelie-doing and another two on charges of firing.