Customs personnel seize foreign goods at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: Pakistan Customs personnel foiled a bid to smuggle Indian and other foreign goods worth billions of rupees and arrested one person at Torkham border, officials said on Thursday.

Customs official at Torkham border Sadiq Akbar told The News that they stopped a trailer truck (KBL-2821) at Torkham border as it entered from Afghanistan. He said the truck was loaded with sacks filled with onions from Afghanistan.

The official said that during the checking, they recovered billions of rupees worth of goods made in India and other countries. The item recovered were 10,000 meters cloth, 4500 meters polyesters for jerseys, , 280 heavy duty dry batteries, 33840 iron padlocks, two heavy vehicles gear boxes, 378kg cigarettes, filter Paper rolls, 450 Indian made molasses, 400 LCD panels, 1650 digital thermometers, 600 bottles gear oil, 26400 fire crackers and flying balls, and other items.