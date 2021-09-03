Funeral prayers in absentia held for Ali Geelani

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday held funeral prayers in absentia for Kashmir’s veteran separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani who challenged India’s rule over occupied Kashmir until his death.

PTI’s central vice president and opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and other PTI leaders and workers gathered to attend the funeral prayers. The leaders expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief over the demise of Geelani and prayed that the Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace. Later, a demonstration was held against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the oppressive Indian regime that not only kept Geelani under house arrest for more than a decade but also obstructed his funeral rituals. Sheikh paid tribute to the determination and fearless struggle of Geelani, and called him a protagonist of the Kashmir liberation movement.