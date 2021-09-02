Reconciliation with govt out of the question: Maryam

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday ruled out reconciliation with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, describing its performance as “nothing short of destruction”.

“One should not even hold talks with these people,” she told reporters after her court appearance in the Avenfield properties reference. She said excepting the PTI, all political parties should unite and think about the welfare of Pakistan.

Her remarks come two days after her uncle and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif floated the idea of a “national government” in a conversation with journalists in Karachi. He had said the solution to the problems plaguing the country demanded a consensus national government. Information minister Fawad Chaudhry shot down the idea in a press conference the next day, disparaging the PML-N leader.

Maryam also said opposition parties should concentrate on how the government was trying to “rig” the upcoming elections. She said the government was exacting “political vendetta” in the name of accountability.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill reacted to Maryam’s statement, and said there would be no reconciliation with the “Calibri Queen and corrupt leaders” and they would have to be made accountable.

Gill said it was “beyond comprehension” that the “NRO seekers either adopt a threatening attitude or show humility”. Those who had “built assets in USA, Dubai and London are still looking for more money”, he claimed.

The court hearing was in regard to appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar against their conviction in the Avenfield properties reference. Maryam was given a seven year sentence along with heavy fine by the Islamabad accountability court while Safdar was given a one-year imprisonment. The decision was challenged in the IHC that subsequently suspended the imprisonment sentences.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case. During the proceedings, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructed her lawyers to give arguments on September 8.

Earlier, the bench expressed displeasure the over absence of Maryam and her husband. During the hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq inquired about the presence of appellants and asked that should this court pass a strict order on accused absence.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s prosecutor requested the court to cancel the bails of the two accused over lack of appearance from the hearing. The bench was told that Safdar was inside the mosque to offer prayer while Maryam was reaching the court in a few minutes.

The bench then expressed unhappiness over “loud speaking of Maryam Nawaz” as she arrived in the courtroom and remarked that the accused deserved to have their bails cancelled as she did not know how to respect the court.

PML-N leader Atta Tarar, also a lawyer, arrived to the rostrum and apologised on the matter. After this, the court adjourned hearing on the case till the next date. Justice Farooq asked Tarar to tell Maryam’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz to avoid further delaying the hearing. The court further instructed the lawyers to give arguments on next hearing.

Amjad Pervaiz had filed an application to the court on the previous hearing, requesting it to fix a date after September 3 to hear the appeals. He said he was on leave from August 16, to September 3, and thus could not appear before the court.