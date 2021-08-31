Man arrested for molesting step-daughter for three years

LAHORE:A step-father was booked for sexually assaulting his teenage step-daughter for three years in Defence A on Monday.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Nadeem. He a few years back had contracted a marriage with a widow who also had a daughter. The suspect would threaten the victim girl if she spoke to anyone about his heinous crime.

The mother of the victim filed for divorce when she came to know about the crime. The suspect hurled life threats to both of them. He again sexually assaulted the victim and made a video to intimidate her and her mother. Police have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

Rs6m looted from fruit trader

Six armed robbers looted Rs6 million from a fruit commission agent in the Fruit Market in Ravi Road police limits on Monday.Police said six robbers approached the victim Zafar at his shop and held him hostage at gunpoint. They looted Rs 6 million from him and fled from the scene by resorting to aerial firing. SP City Rizwan Tariq, DSP Shafiqabad and SHO Ravi Road reached the scene and collected evidence.