Cover-19 claimed 41 more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,875 in the province, while the condition of 867 patients was said to be critical, with 79 of them put on life support. As many as 1,013 new cases emerged when 13,228 tests were conducted, showing a detection rate of 7.7 per cent, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Monday.