Opponents being politically-victimised in Sindh: Haleem Adil

SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday said there was dictatorship in Sindh and opponents were being politically victimised.

Addressing the media, Haleem Sheikh said that he, the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, was made a political terrorist and he had to attend hearings in different courts of the province.

“We believe in justice and have confidence in judicial system and judiciary,” he said, adding they would face all the bogus cases and would be acquitted as innocent. He allged that Bilawal Zardari, Murad Ali Shah and other provincial ministers were financial terrorists, who had plundered resources and destroyed the province.

Due to their financial terrorism, the situation has worsened to the extent that people were left with no other option but to commit suicide. He said the PDM has turned into a alliance which has no support of the people, adding all tall claims of PDM leaders, including Maulana Fazl, had vanished and now they were talking about launching a march. He said Imran Khan alone has pushed the entire opposition into a corner.

Commenting on the PDM’s Karachi show, he questioned Shehbaz Sharif that what the PML-N had done for Karachi in its previous tenure, adding that they should have shed tears on their past performances.

The Sindh chief minister is holding meetings in a closed air-conditioned hall that was attended by police and other government officials, he alleged and warned the Sindh CM that if he goes in public, he would be welcomed with eggs and tomatoes.