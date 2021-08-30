Govt offering subsidy on laser land leveller to facilitate farmers

MULTAN: The Punjab government is offering a subsidy of Rs 250,000 against each laser land leveller in 13 districts with arid areas in the province.

According to official sources, the subsidy was being given under Rs 300 billion PM’s Agriculture Emergency Programme. Assistant Director Abdul Samad informed that the subsidy would be given to farmers having tractors and land less than twelve and half acres. Similarly, the holder of the subsidy would be bound to provide services for 300 acres. The farmers hailing from Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rajanpur, Attock, Gujrat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, and Rawalpindi would avail the facility.

1,729 power pilferers nabbed in August: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 1,729 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in the current month, Mepco official said on Sunday.

The Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.7 million electricity units. A sum of over Rs 46.8 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered 306 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters.

Mepco Chief Executive Officer Ikramul Haq directed officials concerned to ensure strict action against power pilferers and continue crackdown on daily basis to control power theft.

‘Govt extended maximum relief to SME sector’: Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry president Sheikh Faisal Saeed said that the incumbent government was paying special focus on SME sector. Talking to media persons, Faisal Saeed said that the government was extending maximum relief to SME sector but its traders were not availing the opportunities properly due to lack of awareness. He said that the chamber of small traders would play it's due role to create awareness about benefits for SME sector. Underlining the role of Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Faisal said that Chamber of Small Traders would play its due role to create awareness about benefits for SME sector and added that it was the only representative organization of Small and Medium Traders.

Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry was also got approved from Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan and its annual audit would be made.

He assured that the chamber of small traders would play role for resolving the issues faced by the small traders and SME sector.

He said that the registration of the members was underway as there should be at least 300 members for any trade organisation.