Expats have key role in boosting economy: CM

LAHORE : A delegation led by Pervez Iqbal Losar, Chairman EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation, called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office here on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest and issues of expatriates came under discussion during the meeting. The meeting condemned atrocities and violations of human rights by the Indian Army in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The CM said, “Overseas Pakistanis are our assets as they have always come forward to help the country in its difficult times. The services of expatriates in strengthening the economy cannot be overlooked. The Overseas Pakistani Commission has been turned into a vibrant institute as solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis is our responsibility. The Punjab government is ensuring protection of the rights and property of Overseas Pakistanis. The incumbent government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan is making serious efforts for materialising the dream of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal for a developed and prosperous Pakistan.”

He said India is violating all human rights in Occupied Kashmir and PM Imran Khan has vigorously presented the case of Held Kashmir at every forum.

Kashmir is an incomplete agenda of Indo-Pak partition, he added.

Kashmir and Pakistan are conjoined twins and India cannot hold Jammu and Kashmir for a long time through oppression. Revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir is a dictatorial step of India. The atrocities and savagism of Modi Sarkar are about to end, the CM said.

Iqbal Losar said they had exposed India in Europe and will continue to do so. Punjab Investment Board CEO and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi held a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in the CM House on Saturday.

On this occasion, views were exchanged about matters of mutual interest and the country's political situation. The Chief Minister said that Pakistan has embarked upon the path of progress under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “In the prevailing circumstances there is no room for politics of chaos, victim of despair, opposition cannot mislead the people, without caring about criticism we will further accelerate service of the people”. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) is our ally, we have the best working relationship with the ally parties, he said.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that a separate development package for every district has been prepared, elected representatives have been consulted in the preparation of the District Development Package, equal development will take place with Rs 360 billion District Development Package in every city.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi said that we will continue working together for providing more facilities to the people. Our objective is only serving the people. Under leadership of CM Usman Buzdar, Punjab Govt has announced unparalleled District Development Package, he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday ordered police and administration to take all possible steps to ensure peace, with a special focus on the protection of lives and property of the people.

At a high-level meeting of south Punjab officials at Multan airport lounge, he was briefed about the pace of development projects, law and order situation in the region. "Action should be taken against law-breakers and criminals with zero tolerance. The elements spreading hate and violence on social media should be dealt with strictly as per prescribed law."

He said special attention should be given to expedite development projects, concerned officers should physically monitor quality of work and submit reports to him every month. Development of backward areas is the manifesto of the PTI government, he maintained. The officials present in the meeting were Commissioner Multan Division, Deputy Commissioner, RPO and CPO.