Two killed in Torkham border firing

LANDIKOTAL: At least two persons were reportedly killed and as many injured when security forces allegedly opened fire on those trying to enter Pakistan illegally via the fenced wall erected between the two countries, sources said on Friday.

The incident took place near the Torkham border crossing, added the sources.They said a few people were trying to enter the country illegally. They said Pakistani border forces opened fire on the intruders.

The identity of the dead and injured persons could not be ascertained, official sources said.

The Afghan Taliban guarding the border shifted the dead and injured back to Afghanistan.

The security was tightened at the Torkham border crossing after the incident, added the sources.