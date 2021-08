The novel coronavirus has claimed 37 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,803 in the province with a fatality rate of 1.6 per cent. As many as 1,217 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after 18,817 tests were conducted with the infection rate standing at 6.5 per cent, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday.