US investor lauds Punjab police

LAHORE:An American businessman/investor Gabriel Craig Murphy called on Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday at his office and expressed his gratitude for timely recovery of his costly office items and gadgets worth billion of rupees from the criminals.

SP Investigation Sadar Essa Sukhaira, SDPO Chung Javed Siddique, Incharge Investigation PS Hanjarwal and other officers were present on this occasion. Gabriel Craig Murphy presented CCPO Lahore with an appreciation shield as token of his gratitude. He also presented appreciation shields to SP Investigation Sadar and his subordinate team members who made the recovery of his valuables possible within record time.

CCPO Lahore also gave away an appreciation letter to SP Investigation Essa Sukhaira for his good performance. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, on this occasion said that Lahore Police is utilising all its resources and best professional skills to ensure lives and properties of the citizens along with foreigners.