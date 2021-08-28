Cabinet committee approves proposals

LAHORE:The Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business led by Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Friday considering several legal proposals and approved them.

The 69th meeting of the cabinet committee was held at the Civil Secretariat. Among the proposals approved by the committee were: Board of Revenue's outsourcing of government rest houses across the province, nomination of non-official members in the Board of Lahore Central Business Development Authority, nomination of MPA Firdous Rehana as vice-chairperson of Faisalabad Development Authority and sale of 48 kanals of land owned by the Auqaf Department at Mauza Manak Lahore to Bahria Town.

Proposal of Namal Lake Mianwali to be declared as wetland for conservation, proposal to amend the Punjab Vagary Ordinance 1958 to control the begging profession in Punjab, proposal to empower the deputy director and director social welfare with regard to registration and regulation of NGOs in Punjab, the proposal to recruitment for the post of DG of the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority and the proposal to return the operational charge of the nationalised schools of Presbyterian Church of America were also unanimously approved. Meanwhile Raja Basharat said that all Muslim brothers engaged in preaching Islam are commendable, especially the preaching work of Da'wah Islami is highly appreciable.

He said this while visiting Faizan-i-Madina Markaz at Johar Town, Lahore, on Friday. Alhaj Yafoor Attari, a member of Central Majlis-e-Shura of Dawat-e-Islami and Raja Behrooz Kamal, son of the provincial minister, were also present.

Prayers for Raja Basharat’s late mother-in-law were also offered there. The law minister offered Friday prayers at the centre. Later, the minister toured different departments of Faizan Madina and he was briefed the preaching centres of Da'wah Islami were spread all over the world and 600 centres and madarass were functioning all over the country, including in Gilgit. More than 8,000 plants have also been planted at the centre. Thre centre is imparting education to the visually-impaired children through Braille books, and free free accommodation, food and books were provided to them.