Sikh bike-riders exempt from wearing helmets

PESHAWAR: Chief Traffic Police Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has said that traffic police will provide all facilities to the minorities’ communities and work for resolving the issues faced by them.

He made the assurance here on Thursday when the members of the Aawaz District Forum and Sikh community called on him at his office to take up the issues faced by the minorities.

The traffic police chief apologized to the Sikh community over a ticket issued recently by a warden to one of their members for not wearing a helmet during bike riding.

Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said the Sikh community was exempted from wearing helmets while riding bikes, adding a notification had been issued in this regard and sent to the department concerned along with the traffic police

He informed the Aawaz District Forum members that traffic police were working hard for ensuring a smooth flow of traffic to facilitate people to travel and commute easily.

Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said the people should follow the traffic rules and regulations as these had been framed for their safety.

The Aawaz District Forum members thanked the traffic police chief for his efforts and that of his force to streamline the traffic and take out time to resolve the issues of the minorities’ communities.